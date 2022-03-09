SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies in the Ozarks and beyond have been expressing support for the Joplin Police Department after an officer was killed in a shootout Tuesday.

Joplin officers responding to a disturbance in a parking lot were met with gunfire. Police say the suspect shot two officers and stole a patrol car before running away and shooting another officer. The gunman was shot and killed after more officers responded.

Joplin Police Department’s Corporal Ben Cooper has been identified as the officer who died. The suspect, Anthony Felix also died.

Springfield’s Police Chief Paul Williams responded to the news Wednesday. He said, “It’s indicative of the violence that is part of our profession. It’s been much more evident over the last couple of years, people attacking police officers and I’m heartbroken for that community and we are supporting them any way we can as they get through this.”

“It’s coming up on almost the two year anniversary of when we lost Officer Chris Walsh here in Springfield,” Williams said, “Absolutely it hits close to home, not just because it’s close to us geographically but because we’ve suffered the same kind of loss here.”

Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh died on March 16, 2020, after responding to a shooting at a convenience store. Three other people died in that shooting. The gunman shot and killed himself.