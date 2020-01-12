Joplin Police in search of a wanted man

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Joplin Police Department Facebook: Mason Roach

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department continues to search for Mason Roach.

Since the update, yesterday (1/11/20), police are seeking his arrest for his felony warrants.

The Suzuki SUV Roach stole has been recovered and returned to the owner.
However, Roach is nowhere found.

According to the Joplin Police department Facebook page, the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and is unknown what new vehicle he could be associated with.

Contact your local law enforcement with any information about this wanted person.

