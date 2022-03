JOPLIN, Mo. — A press conference set for 9 AM this (Wednesday) morning will shed more light on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers.

A video player above and on our homepage will carry our KSNF/KODE livestream of the press conference located on Joplin City Hall’s second floor. Below is a timeline of our coverage and articles on the shooting: