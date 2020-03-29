Jonesboro hit with tornado; Mayor sets 7:00 PM curfew

UPDATE: JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KSN)- A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday about 5:20 PM, causing damage throughout the Craighead County town.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

Jonesboro is about 275 miles East of the Joplin area. Located just south of the Missouri boot heel. In fact Kenneth, Mo, was in the path of this storm.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

The Jonesboro Mayor, Harold Perrin, has just set a 7:00 PM curfew something that is familiar to people of Joplin from the May 2011 tornado.

“So far we have only heard of six with minor injuries, but we don’t know until we keep on going forward. You can see what’s going on behind me at the mall here. I hate to say this but with the Corona virus, there was not as many people as there would be in that building, and it could have been much worse.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson posted on twitter, ” I am paying close attention to the report of a tornado hit in Jonesboro. I know there is property damage. Just praying all is safe.”