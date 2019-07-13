JonBenét Ramsey’s former photographer indicted on child porn charges

(FOX NEWS) – A former photographer of slain 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has been indicted in Oregon on child pornography charges following a year-long investigation.

Randall DeWitt Simons, 66, was arrested July 2 in Oregon, according to reports.

The grand jury indictment charges Simons with 15 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Simons had photographed Ramsey professionally a few months before her unsolved murder in 1996. The suspect had been using a restaurant’s WiFi system to download explicit images, the Register-Guard of Eugene, Ore., reported.

On the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, Ramsey’s mother Patsy Ramsey called police and reported her daughter was missing and that she found a ransom note demanding $118,000 in cash. Hours later, father John Ramsey discovered the body of the former “Little Miss Colorado” in a basement room. The child had been hit on the head and strangled with a crude garrote. She also showed signs of sexual assault.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case. Patsy Ramsey died from ovarian cancer at age 49 in 2006.