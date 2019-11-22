JoJo Siwa: A parent’s favorite ticket purchase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- JoJo Siwa will be coming to the Queen City in April and Friday was an expensive day as parents ordered a ton tickets for the show.

JoJo will be at JQH on her D.R.E.A.M. tour on April 18th. Several parents flocked to JQH Friday (11/22/19) to get tickets for their kids.

ON SALE NOW! Who’s ready for D.R.E.A.M. The Tour in Springfield on 4/18?!?!! 🎀 Tickets are on sale now! Catch @itsjojosiwa’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert tonight at 8PM on @Nickelodeon for a sneak peek of what to expect! Posted by JQH Arena on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Both Tobi Burks and Sara Collyott are friends and their daughters are first-grade friends who both love JoJo.

“My daughter’s been obsessed for two years, she knows all the words to all the songs, she has all the pajamas, the bows,” says Burks.

Burks and Collyott both got their tickets as Christmas presents for their daughters, but Burks is taking it one step further.

“I think that it’s going to be a scavenger hunt, I think it’s worth that. She loves scavenger hunts,” says Burks.

Brett Johnston considers the tickets he got as a birthday present for his 8-year-old daughter.

“She’s a pretty big fan,” Johnston says. “We tend to go to concerts of different styles. This will be my first taste of JoJo, I’m not very well versed but I think it’ll be fun.”

Johnston says his daughter’s friend gave her a shirt from a concert in Kansas City, but this time Johnston says his daughter won’t be the only one leaving the show with swag.

“I just hope to get something sequin and glittered from the concert for myself.”

Burks and Collyott are already planning their outfits for the show, which may involve growing out their hair and busting out some giant bows.

KOLR10 reached out to JQH to see how many tickets are left and as of Friday afternoon, they have not given us those numbers. Collyott says by the time she had bought her ticket the lower level seats were sold out.

For ticket info, click here.