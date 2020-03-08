Johnson County woman tests positive for coronavirus, 1st confirmed case in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Governor Laura Kelly announced.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the news on Saturday afternoon, KSNT first reported. This is the first confirmed case in Kansas and in the KC metro.

She said the woman is under 50 years old and lives in Johnson County. The woman is in home isolation.

Kelly urged Kansans not to panic. She said people in the state are still at low risk of getting the virus.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family and friends is frequent hand washing, coughing into a tissue or your sleeve, and using hand sanitizers,” Kelly said.

Mary Beverly, interim director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, also said the risk of infection was low among metro residents.

“There is currently no evidence of wide-spread community transmission of COVID-19 in Kansas City or in the metro area,” Beverly said.