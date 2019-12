BAHAMAS – After raising $4 million, Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris, is headed to the Bahamas this Christmas.

His campaign started in September.

It will now donate food and water to more than 20,000 people who lost their homes from Hurricane Dorian.

A four-day event kicks off next Monday, in the city of Freeport.

There will be Ferris wheels, fireworks, and even sky diving elves!

And of course, outdoor activities like archery and kayaks.

Kids will also leave with toys and groceries.