Joe Montana, wife Jennifer thwart alleged kidnapping of 9-month-old grandchild, police say

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi’s Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(CBS) — Football legend Joe Montana said a home intruder tried to take his 9-month-old grandchild before he and his wife, Jennifer, thwarted the alleged kidnapping, Los Angeles police said Sunday. Montana tweeted on Sunday that it was a “scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.”

According to police, Montana told them his 9-month-old grandchild was sleeping in the playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman allegedly entered the residence and removed the child from the playpen and held the baby in her arms. Police said Montana and his wife confronted the woman, attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked for her to give back their grandchild.

A “tussle” then ensued and Jennifer Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms, police said. The suspect then allegedly fled, and Montana flagged down police. After searching the area, deputies found the suspect and took her into custody.

She was charged with kidnapping and burglary.

No one was injured, including the child.

In his tweet on Sunday, Montana thanked everyone who reached out and asked for privacy.