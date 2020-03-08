Joe Biden holds rally in St. Louis, touts Super Tuesday victories

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Vice President Joe Biden held a campaign rally in St. Louis today.

He touted his victories in South Carolina and 10 Super Tuesday states and he criticized the press for saying that his campaign was dead.

“What a difference a week makes,” Biden said. “This time last week, I was in South Carolina. They hadn’t finished voting. And the press and the pundits had declared, ‘Biden’s campaign is dead!’ And today, there’s 11 victories behind us and we lead in both delegates and the national vote. So to all those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, let me say to you: this is your campaign!”

Animal rights protesters chanting “let dairy die!” returned to his crowds.

On the night of Super Tuesday, two women chanting the same words rushed onto the stage towards Biden at his campaign rally in Los Angeles.

But this time, in St. Louis, the protesters didn’t rush towards Biden on the stage.

They just chanted on the sidelines.

The Missouri Primary will take place on Tuesday, March 10.