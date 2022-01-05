Jobs report shows people switching careers, true for former Springfield educator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The latest jobs report shows more than 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in the month of November, keeping on with the “Great Resignation” trend. Local job experts said people are finding higher-level positions during the pandemic.

Missouri Job Center Spokesperson, Katherine Trombetta, said some people are deciding to try a new career field altogether.

“People are looking for better opportunities in their chosen career path, or even branching out into a new field that maybe, you know, they have never tried before,” Trombetta said.

That’s the case for Joellyn Travis.

After 26 years in the education field, with nine years spent in Springfield, she decided to retire.

“I was still working from ‘20 to ‘21 in the school building and it just changed everything about the school environment,” Travis said. “We weren’t interacting with parents very much. Visits to the classroom were very limited.”

You now can call her a micro-influencer.

“Just being a busy building administrator, I started shopping, doing a lot of my shopping online, just because I didn’t have time to go get things at the store,” Travis said.

She said she realized she could turn her hobby into a Facebook group of her own called “Leave it on the Porch,” aimed at helping shoppers get the best deals.

“So instead of running maybe a TV ad or a print ad, companies will pay influencers to post a video or a picture of their products on their page,” Travis said.

At one point, Travis said, she hit more than 125,000 followers.

“I got a lot more joy from being home with my family and interacting with people online,” Travis said.

To learn more about “Leave it on the Porch” on Facebook.

Trombetta said front-line jobs like retail or the food service are being left frequently right now.

She said they are still encouraging people to consider taking these types of jobs.