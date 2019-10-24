Jimmy Carter released from hospital after fall

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who’s question has been picked for him to answer during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

PLAINS, Ga (CBS NEWS) – Former President Jimmy Carter was released Thursday from the hospital after fracturing his pelvis in a fall at his Georgia home earlier this week, the Carter Center announced in a statement.

“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” the statement said.

A center spokesperson on Monday described the injury as a “minor pelvic fracture” and said Mr. Carter was in “good spirits.”

Mr. Carter, 95, previously fell Oct. 6, just days after his birthday. He ended up with a black eye and needed 14 stitches, but went ahead with plans to attend the opening ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville.

Mr. Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but still regularly teaches Sunday School.

He and his wife Rosalynn, 92, recently became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.