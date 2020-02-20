Jennings v. Nash: Day three includes hearing from witnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The civil case trial between Brad Jennings and Missouri State Highway Patrol Seargent Dan Nash is entering day three.

Jennings is suing Nash for allegedly suppressing evidence in the murder trial of Jennings’ wife.

Day three started with Jennings’ attorneys calling a blood spatter expert to the stand.

According to notes from our reporter in the courtroom, Bailey Strohl, the spatter expert, told the jury that Sgt. Nash provided incorrect and possibly biased assumptions about blood spatter that further tried to place blame on Brad.

The expert also says Nash was not qualified to give his opinion or testimony about blood spatter. Nash gave testimony during Jennings’ trial in 2018.

Multiple photos were shown to the jury with the expert saying he’s 100% confident Lisa Jennings died by suicide.

Now cross-examination against the expert is still going on, with the state also trying to tear down the expert’s credibility in this case.

This is just one of 6 witnesses expected to be called on by Jennings’ attorneys Thursday.

