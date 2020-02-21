Jennings v. Nash day four: Testimony from retired criminologist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The fourth day of the civil case trial between Brad Jennings and Missouri State Highway Patrol Seargent Dan Nash is underway.

Jennings is suing Nash for allegedly suppressing evidence in the murder trial of Jennings’ wife.

The plaintiffs called two witnesses to the stand, the first being Brad and Lisa Jennings’ son’s teacher the year Lisa died. The second being the criminologist that conducted the GSR test on Brad Jennings’ robe.

The teacher, Bridget Maddox, testified that there were inconsistencies and false statements put in a report by Nash after he interviewed her at the school during the time of the original investigation. Maddox was called to the principles office to speak with Nash and another investigator to talk about Dallas Jennings, one of the sons.

At one point, she said she is not surprised that there had been other complaints about Nash omitting facts in reports, claiming it happened to her too.

She testified that there was a memorandum about that interview. She disputed on the stand some of the things that she said in the memorandum weren’t true. She disputed that Dallas’s behavior in class, according to the report, was sad. On the stand, she said she never said that.

She claims that Nash was wrong in saying that she had filed a complaint with Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice. She says that she called Nash in August of 2007 to ask him why he had claimed that a complaint was made that she never made.

The second person on the stand was Nick Gerhart, retired criminologist with the highway patrol crime lab in Jefferson City, who conducted the GSR tests of the gunshot residue on Brad Jennings’ robe that came back negative. A phone call was played in the courtroom where Gerhart told Jennings’ Private Investigator that Nash had three tries to get the test results: Once by mail, another by fax, and another by phone.

Before the call, between pi and Gerhart, was played to the court, state attorneys tried to object to the call two times. They claimed it was hearsay, but the judge overruled the objections.

After the phone call, Gerhart said he wasn’t sure if he had called Nash about the results. During the original murder trial, Nash testified that he never received the results.

Gerhart testified that typically gunshot residue test results are put in an outgoing mailbox picked up by clerk and then mailed to the appropriate parties; in this case, one of those results would’ve been sent to Troop D in Springfield.

The jury was shown a call log where Gerhart had called Nash to ask about the supplemental information about what exact test Nash wanted to be done on the robe. The call log about giving Nash the test results may not exist.

