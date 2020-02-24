Jennings v. Nash day five: Brad Jennings and Dan Nash take the stand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The fifth day of the civil trial between Brad Jennings and Missouri State Highway Patrol Seargent Dan Nash is underway. Jennings is suing Nash for allegedly suppressing evidence in the murder trial of Jennings’ wife.

Monday started with Brad Jennings giving an emotional testimony about finding his wife, Lisa, dead, and everything he missed while in prison.

Jennings told the courtroom that in 2006, he came home from the workshop and thought Lisa was asleep or passed out. Jennings was then asked if he killed his wife, to which he replied no.

Jennings went on to talk about why the process has been hard on him, “I hate to keep reliving it,” he said. Being away from his family, Brad says, was the worst part of prison. He then started to cry and talk about all of the things he missed while serving the sentence.

Later in the testimony, the courtroom was shown pictures of Brad and Lisa on vacation, pictures of family, and pictures of when Brad got out of prison.

The last question asked by Jennings’ Attorney Liz Ramsey was, “Would you rather have $10 million, or have those 8.5 years you spent in prison back.” to which he answered, he would rather have those years of his life back.

During cross-examination, Jennings said Lisa was becoming disengaged and started to drink more.

The state then played for the court the 911 call Brad placed just after finding Lisa’s body, where he says she’s wounded because she did something to herself.

Both sides are disputing the state of Brad and Lisa’s marriage and whether he thought she was having an affair days before she died, and whether or not the robe Brad was wearing the night of her death had been moved between then and three months later when it was taken as evidence.

After Brad is done on the stand, the state will call more witnesses, including Dan Nash and other investigators who worked the case as well as the prosecutor who worked Brad’s murder trial.

Related articles: