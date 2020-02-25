Jennings v. Nash Day 6: Sgt. Nash takes the stand

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Nash was released from the stand after finishing cross-examination at 12:30 p.m.

Closing arguments began at 1:30 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The sixth day of Brad Jennings’ civil case against Missouri State Highway Patrol Seargent Dan Nash is underway. It’s expected to be the final day of witness testimony before jury deliberation.

Jennings, who was convicted of killing his wife Lisa in 2009, is suing Sgt. Nash for allegedly suppressing evidence during that murder trial. The allegedly-suppressed evidence was enough to get Jennings’ conviction vacated nearly ten years after his sentencing.

The sixth day of Jennings’ suit against Nash started where day five left off: defense witnesses.

The first to be called on day six, Roger Rankin, a coworker of Sgt. Nash’s. The second witness, Nash himself, is still on the stand according to Ozarks First’s reporter in the courtroom.

That reporter says Nash and his attorneys are essentially rehashing all of the details provided by previous witnesses. Sgt. Nash’s perspective is thought to be the final one heard by the jury before a lunch break and then closing arguments.

After Sgt. Nash’s is cross-examined, each side will get 30 minutes for closing arguments; then, the jury will go into deliberation.