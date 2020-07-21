Jefferson County home likely a total loss after fire caused by lightning strike

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Severe storms with heavy lightning caused a home to catch fire in unincorporated Jefferson County Sunday night.

Within a matter of a few hours, Eureka Fire Protection District Division Chief Scott Barthelmass says they received several calls for car accidents because of the weather, business fire alarms were tripped because of power surges, and two homes were hit by lightning. The worst of it occurred in the Mirasol subdivision off of Fall Flower Court.

“The family was able to escape and everyone was safe outside,” he said. “Because of the volume of fire and the conditions, it quickly went to a second alarm fire where additional units were called to the scene.”

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera but say they feel heartbroken for the family.

Firefighters say the family was taking shelter in the basement when they knew their house was struck and rushed outside.

“You know, we need to have a plan for the fire to escape but at the same time you’re going out into the elements where it may be dangerous,” Barthelmass said.

Firefighters say they expect the home will be a total loss.