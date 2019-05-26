Jefferson City Police apprehend Kansas City motorcycle thieves

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jefferson City Police apprehended two people who allegedly stole two motorcycles in Kansas City.

While speaking with police the two stated they had traveled to town to see the storm damage.

The officers then determined that the two motorcycles nearby were reported stolen by the Kansas City, MO Police Department.

Upon searching the vehicles, the officers located a stolen .40 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, numerous narcotics, and tools associated with committing burglary.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are being held in Cole County Jail.