SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parents of Kickapoo High School students will be affected by the road closing near Primrose.

Jefferson Avenue closed this morning and will be closed for 30 days.

It’s part of the Primrose Street Widening Project.

The closure will extend 100 feet north of Primrose Street.

All driveway access to Kickapoo High School will remain open.

You can access it from the north on Walnut Lawn Street or Powell Street.