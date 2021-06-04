Jeff Houghton to end TV show, The Mystery Hour to adopt live-only format

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Lots of people know Jeff Houghton’s story (how Houghton, born a proud son of the Midwest, moved to the big city to intern for David Letterman and returned to start a late-night show of his own) but only he knows exactly what’s next for his show; now a Springfield entertainment staple.

Houghton, father to The Mystery Hour, took the show on-air back in 2012. Before that, he spent five years hosting the show off-air for in-person crowds at an improv theatre in Springfield. Now, four Emmy’s, 17 television markets, and nearly ten years later, he’s going back to his pre-broadcast roots.

Houghton doesn’t expect his departure to be an easy one. In fact, he called the decision to leave “agonizing.”

“This has always been a passion of mine,” he admits.

Knowing this isn’t the end of The Mystery Hour, just the end of Houghton’s time sharing it with broadcast audiences, might’ve made that decision easier. From here on, Houghton’s Hour will be still be enjoyed, but only by those watching live and in-person.

Additionally, internet content consumers can keep an eye out for more of the host’s often-popular digital shorts (see Instagram Husband below), as Houghton has no plans to stop making them.

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Houghton is pulling out all the stops for his show’s final broadcast taping.

“It’ll be a big show,” he told KOLR10 News. “We’ll have a large audience. We’ll do a whole show and it will be as mediocre as ever!”

Tickets for Houghton’s final taped-for-broadcast Mystery Hour can be purchased at The Gillioz Theatre.