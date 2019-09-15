Jazz club celebrates one-month anniversary Downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a month since the Hepcat opened Downtown.

The Hepcat is a jazz club, restaurant and bar.

Co-owners Jimmy Rollins and Dylan Fox thought of this idea during a night out in 2017.

It has always been their dream to open a jazz club.

Rollins says he’s happy with the Hepcat’s progress, but he’s not satisfied yet.

“We’re gonna continue to progress on this,” Rollins said. “We’re not finished by any means. It will always be a work in progress, we will always continue to better this business because that’s just who were as people. Always striving to be better.”

Rollins says performances sometimes do happen on Thursday’s and Saturdays, but for now, they are keeping those days open for new ideas.