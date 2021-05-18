Jazz, barbecue and baseball: Kansas City makes list of best places to travel in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Warmer weather is on the way which means people will begin planning their travel for the summer months.

On Travel + Leisure’s Best Places to Travel in June, Kansas City, Missouri, sits alongside places like Bermuda, Galveston, Texas, and Naples, Florida.

KC’s entry on the list highlight’s the city’s history of jazz music, professional sports and, of course, barbecue!

With average temperatures in the mid-80s, June is a great time to visit Kansas City. Baseball season is underway, and the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium, named for the team’s founder. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum tells its stories in photographs, artifacts, and interactive visits. Music fans will enjoy a visit to the American Jazz Museum and live performances at the city’s many venues. Best Places to Travel in June – By Patricia Doherty

Swope Park and J. Reiger & Co. are also mentioned as must see places for visitors.

"Feast on barbecue, baseball and jazz in Kansas City."



Here's why @TravelLeisure says KC is one of the 10 best places to travel in June: https://t.co/q7dL5o6glh pic.twitter.com/4TwNTNj9Kd — Visit KC (@VisitKC) May 17, 2021

Hotel Kansas City was highlighted on this list as well as on the Travel + Leisure’s “It List” of the best new hotels in the world!

Complete List