JASPER COUNTY, Mo.(KSN) – JCHD is now reporting it’s 4th COVID-19 related death.

This resident was a male in his 60’s who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jasper County is now 4.

This comes with the two other COVID-19 related deaths released by the department only earlier today.

