Jason Aldean performs on Valentine’s Day in Springfield, Missouri

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the launch of his three-night “JASON ALDEAN: RIDE ALL NIGHT VEGAS” engagement at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country artist Jason Aldean is making his way to Springfield on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, 2020.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the JQH Arena, located at 658 S John Q Hammons Pkwy.

Ticket and parking prices are now available on the Missouri State JQH Arena View Event page.

Plus special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver will be performing at the Jason Aldean concert. Now that’s our kinda party.