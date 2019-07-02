Japan has begun hunting whales once again

JAPAN — After more than three decades Japan is once again commercially hunting Whales.

Japan argues hunting and eating Whales is part of its culture.

A 1986 treaty banned commercial whaling but Japan continued killing between 200 to 1,200 Whales a year claiming scientific research.

The Sea Shepherd Society, which confronted Whalers in the popular tv show Whale Wars, vows to continue to fight.

There are no plans yet to confront the Japanese fleet.

Norway and Iceland also hunt whales as do some indigenous people in the United States.