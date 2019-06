NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded not guilty Thursday in New York to state mortgage fraud charges that could keep him locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian election meddling.

Manafort, in a blue jail uniform and handcuffs, walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hall to and from the courtroom. He had been transferred last week to a federal detention center in New York for his arraignment in the state case.