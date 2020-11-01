James River Church hosts drive-thru Halloween party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — James River Church hosted an alternative to trick-or-treating Halloween night in Springfield.

The drive-thru October 31st Party was complete with princesses and super heroes.

Kids fifth grade and younger were invited to wear their costumes and see their favorite characters, all from their own vehicle.

The church made sure all the kids could leave with lots of candy.

“We collected all the candy throughout the month of October and seven days ago we placed it in bags and sealed it,” Family Ministries Director Clint Wells said. “So we made sure it is all individually wrapped candy. Then our dream team actually were wearing masks and gloves sanitized while they were stuffing it and getting it ready.”

The October 31st Party wasn’t just in Springfield, but also at the James River locations in Ozark and Joplin.