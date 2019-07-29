James River Church helps prepare kids for learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– James River Church is launching its annual “Stuff the Bus” outreach on July 29, 2019.

Between Monday and Saturday, August 3 the church will park a school bus at different locations where people can drop off backpacks and school supplies.

Those items will then be given out to elementary students across Springfield in August.

The outreach kicks-off at Chick-Fil-A on Glenstone from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Here is the rest of the week’s schedule:

Prime Trucking – Tues. July 30th 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Fairfield Inn (Glenstone) – Tues. July 30th 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Aaron Sachs – Tues. July 30th 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Cox North – Wed. July 31st 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Cox South – Wed. July 31st 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

Mercy Hospital – Thurs. August 1st 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Springfield Cardinals – Thurs. August 1st 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (E. Independence St.) – Sat. August 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The community is allowed to drop off backpacks or school supplies at any of the local area Walmart Supercenters located in Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic on Saturday, August 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a part of Springfield Public Schools “Ready. Set. Supply!” program.