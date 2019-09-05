Live Now
Jail guard charged with cooperating with drug dealers

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis jail guard has been charged with allowing two heroin and fentanyl dealers to use her apartment to stash their drugs and guns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Teneisha Moore was arrested Wednesday after a raid at her home. Moore, a correctional officer at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, was at home with her 4-year-old child. She is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of aiding and abetting the possession of firearms in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say a wiretapped conversation between Moore’s gang-member cousins captured them discussing using Moore’s apartment as a “stash house.” Her cousins have been indicted on drug charges. Prosecutors say they supplied multiple lower-level dealers.

