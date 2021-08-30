Ivermectin sales increase despite FDA saying it does not treat COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield farm and animal supply stores are seeing an increase in sales in Ivermectin.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the drug is often used on horses for deworming, but the drug has gained notoriety on the internet as being a treatment for COVID-19.

Some stores have resorted to putting labels stating “for animal use only.” The Missouri Poison Control Center has taken calls from dozens of people who have taken the drug and have fallen ill. Two individuals had to receive treatment at health centers.