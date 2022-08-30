SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The time has come, Springfield. Starbucks rolled out its pumpkin spice latte and other pumpkin spice products today, Aug. 30.

The coffee shop franchise’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, which has been so heavily marketed that it’s now often simply referred to as the “PSL,” is just one of the Thanksgiving-reminiscent drinks offered. Starbucks will also offer drinks such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and baked goods such as the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Dunkin’ Donuts has already been offering its pumpkin spice beverages, including the unsurprisingly named Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, which you can order with a dozen pumpkin donuts if you want to go all in on the pumpkin spice season.

Pumpkin spice season has McRib-ified itself into something many consumers look forward to every year. Whether it’s because it’s reminiscent of the flavors of Thanksgiving and holiday food, unconsciously valued only for its restricted availability, or simply because it just tastes good, the nearly 20-year-old PSL is still going strong.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

If you don’t want to shell out $5.75 before tax for a Starbucks Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can make your own at home.

Pumpkin spice, which is sometimes called “pumpkin pie spice,” is sold year-round at many grocery stores. You can even make it at home yourself, although it may not taste like the spices used by your favorite franchise. Pumpkin pie spice generally has cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. However, if you only use those ingredients, you might be left with more of a chai flavor than the pumpkin pie spice flavor.

Starbucks itself offers a recipe so that you can make a pumpkin spice latte at home. You’ll need a milk frother and a way to brew espresso to use this recipe. However, once you have that equipment, making your own pumpkin spice lattes is fairly easy.

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk.

1 oz brewed espresso.

1/2 cup whipped cream.

1 pinch pumpkin pie spice for garnish.

3 tbsp homemade pumpkin spice syrup. 1.5 cups sugar. 1.5 cups water. 6 cinnamon sticks. 1 tsp ground cloves. 1 tsp ground ginger. 2 tsp ground nutmeg. 4 tbsp pumpkin puree.



Directions for pumpkin spice syrup

Mix sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Once sugar is completely dissolved, add all other pumpkin spice syrup ingredients and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately strain through cheesecloth. Store in your refrigerator for up to seven days. This amount should make enough for eight lattes.

Directions for pumpkin spice latte