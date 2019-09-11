It is now the law to hold a moment of silence on 9/11 in New York public schools

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: The ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial lights up lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on September 11, 2018 in New York City. The tribute at the site of the World Trade Center towers has been an annual event in New York since March 11, 2002.Throughout the country services are being held to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, (CBS).– Eighteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the governor of New York is making sure young students don’t forget the impact of that day. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation requiring all public schools to hold a moment of silence every year on September 11 – making remembrance the law, CBS New York reports.

On Monday, just two days before the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Cuomo established the “September 11th Remembrance Day.”

“9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state’s and this nation’s history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive,” Cuomo said.

“By establishing this annual day of remembrance and a brief moment of silence in public schools, we will help ensure we never forget – not just the pain of that moment but of the courage, sacrifice, and outpouring of love that defined our response,” he continued, adding the law is being put in place to encourage dialogue in classrooms.

Cuomo hopes the law, which takes effect immediately, will ensure future generations understand the meaning of the day.

At the beginning of the school day, every September 11th going forward, all the children in New York public schools will be silent to remember the fallen.