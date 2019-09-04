Live Now
‘It drags down the whole neighborhood’: What it’s like living next to a nuisance property

News

by: Katie Kull

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — City officials have been working for months to crack down on nuisance properties.

They’ve passed ordinances to speed up cutting lawns and whacking weeds. They’ve put more money toward demolishing dangerous buildings. They’ve made it easier to cite people for having inoperable vehicles on their lawns.

But for those who live near abandoned or neglected homes, the health and safety concerns that go along with them are especially troubling.

Kathy Lutz is the president of the Grant Beach Neighborhood Association and rents a house across from Weaver Elementary school on North Missouri Avenue.

She said the house next door was previously filled with renters who mostly stayed for a few months at a time.

To read the rest of the story by the Springfield, News- Leader, click here.

