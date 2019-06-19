Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Back in the day, Nancy Merry says the coolest thing you could do to get your summer look was fry.

“People used to say, ‘I’d rather be young and tan and old and wrinkled,’ but I think people are reversing that.” -Nancy Merry, DermaHealth

“We laid out in the sun on a silver mat with iodine and baby oil,” she remembered during an interview with Ozarks First.

That was back in the 50s and 60s. Today, Merry works for Springfield’s DermaHealth, a skin care clinic specializing in laser removal.

She’s worked there for nearly 15 years and over the years she’s noticed something: Kids these days aren’t as interested in that bronze glow. They’re more interested in their skin’s long term health.

“I think the upcoming generation is getting smarter,” she said. “I think some of the generation is seeing their parents age.”

Merry has observed, these days, when that summertime shade of golden brown is desired, young people tend to fake it; opting for spray tans.

But it isn’t just a movement in the name of prolonged beauty. Merry says kids these days are just as interested in long term skin health.

If you’re one of these people, you’ll be interested to know Merry shared a few tips with Ozarks First: