IRS: Roughly two-thirds of Missourians haven’t gotten that stimulus check

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to the Department of Revenue and the Treasury Department, 1,737,013,88 Economic Impact Payments have been issued to people living in Missouri as of April 17, 2020.

The United States Census Bureau lists the population of Missouri at just over 6.1 million people (2019), meaning there about two-thirds of people in the Show-Me State are waiting to see their EIP checks.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement sent to KOLR10.

“Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

88.1 million people have received these payments nationwide, equaling a grand total of $157,969,767,489 worth of Economic Impact Payments.

More payments are continuing to be delivered each week, according to the IRS. The agency says more than 150 million payments will eventually make their way to taxpayers across the country.

Payments are automatic for the following groups of people: