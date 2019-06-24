Iraq war veteran will receive Medal of Honor

U.S. — The first living Iraq war veteran is receiving the Medal of Honor.
It’s the most prestigious military decoration to recognize a service member.
Staff Sergeant David Bellavia will receive the medal Tuesday, June 25.
His life changed on November 10th, 2004 when he and his platoon stormed a home in Fallujah that the enemy was using as cover.
The troops were pinned down by gun fire.
Bellavia then returned fire, used a grenade, and killed 4 insurgents.
He also took out a fifth in a handfight.
Tomorrow, he’ll be recognized for saving his squad.