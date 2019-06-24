Iraq war veteran will receive Medal of Honor

News
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. — The first living Iraq war veteran is receiving the Medal of Honor.

It’s the most prestigious military decoration to recognize a service member.

Staff Sergeant David Bellavia will receive the medal Tuesday, June 25.

His life changed on November 10th, 2004 when he and his platoon stormed a home in Fallujah that the enemy was using as cover.

The troops were pinned down by gun fire.

Bellavia then returned fire, used a grenade, and killed 4 insurgents.

He also took out a fifth in a handfight.

Tomorrow, he’ll be recognized for saving his squad.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Don't Miss