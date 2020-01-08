Iranian Strike: Brian Calfano shares impact of attack on U.S. base

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Iran launched missile strikes late Tuesday against two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. forces in retaliation for the airstrike that killed an Iranian general last week.

There has been no indication from U.S. officials of any American casualties from the strikes, in spite of Iranian claims to have killed dozens. Iraqi officials have said none of their troops were killed or injured, reports CBS News.

KOLR 10 Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano says an attack on Americans by a foreign country in a foreign country hasn’t happened since the ’90s.

“I think you’d have to go back to perhaps the original Gulf War back in 1990-91 to find this military on military type of scenario like you just saw last night or early this morning,” says Calfano.

He says this type of warfare nowadays is rare because major powers like to engage in asymmetrical warfare.

“Which is not to take on the U.S. or a major military power directly, because as mighty, relatively speaking, as Iran’s military might be, it is no match for the United States. So, an actor like Iran would prefer to attack surreptitiously or in a hidden way maybe through a proxy, maybe through cyberattacks,” says Calfano.

President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning, saying he is willing to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Brian Calfano says even though there will be a de-escalation, Americans still need to be cautious of cyber warfare.

He also says that there could be potential threats to America’s soft infrastructure like our electrical grids or even our oil rigs in the Gulf.

“That’s exactly I think what a country like Iran is banking on is this sort of ability to strike, strike hard to really get people worried and to create terror, which is why they call it terrorism. And to do so in a way that maybe even rocks our economic foundations to a certain extent and create some political turmoil. But in the end, it isn’t going to threaten the U.S. military so much as it might our soft infrastructure,” says Brian.

President Trump also announced the U.S. would impose “powerful sanctions” on Iran. He says these sanctions will remain in place until the regime changes its behavior.

He finished his remarks by speaking directly to the people of Iran. “We want you to have a future, and a great future, one that you deserve,” he said. “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

Calfano adds that scenarios like this are rare because the United States doesn’t have as many active military bases around the world, besides in the Middle East.

Instead, he says the military operates a sea-based forced projection with the Navy. They patrol the waters instead of leaving a footprint on actual countries.

As far as the troops still in the Middle East, Calfano says they will most likely remain there until there is an apparent de-escalation in Iran, he says this will take several months.