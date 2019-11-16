Iowa mom claims she can’t sleep or close eyes after seeing SUV kill daughter, 26

(FOX) — An Iowa woman said she hasn’t been able to sleep since watching helplessly as an SUV struck and killed her 26-year-old daughter Tuesday.

“I can’t even close my eyes,” Dianna Schmidbauer told KETV-TV of Omaha.

Schmidbauer, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was helping her only child, Kristina Schmidbauer, move to another city when the truck they were driving in stalled on Interstate 80 near Adair, Iowa, the station reported.

Schmidbauer said they thought they had run out of gas so her daughter got out of the truck to flag down help. That’s when an SUV slammed into her.

“I was devastated. That was my daughter, my life,” Schmidbauer said. “I turned her over and she was blue.”

Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Kristina Schmidbauer (of Council Bluffs) was hit and killed on I-80 near Adair, Tuesday.



Only on @KETV at 5pm you'll hear from her parents, including her mother who says she watched as her only child was killed right in front of her. pic.twitter.com/cObMcM55FH — DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) November 14, 2019

She said she attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and performed CPR on her daughter, and kept begging Kristina, “Please don’t leave me; come back to me, please!”

The young woman’s father, Steve Betts, said Kristina was moving “to make a better life for herself.”

“There are so many things that we wanted to do that we took for granted,” he said. “We’ll never get the chance to do them.”

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash but said charges are unlikely because they believe Kristina was standing in the road when she was hit, KETV reported.