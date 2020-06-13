Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner injured in personal watercraft accident

(CBS) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was injured in a watercraft accident on Friday night in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks and transported to a hospital with what the school said are “non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to a police report obtained by 247Sports, Koerner and other passengers were on a Sea-Doo that crashed into the side of a boat. The report indicated that both Koerner and the other passenger suffered “serious” injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
“We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m.,” the school said in an official release on Saturday. “Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.”
Koerner joined Iowa football as a walk-on but has grown into one of the team’s impactful defensive players and recently a scholarship recipient. He totaled 81 tackles in 2019, five passes defended and one interception. The 6-foot, 204-pound junior was a starter for much of last season (Weeks 2-8 and 10-12, plus the Holiday Bowl vs. USC) and starred against Penn State when he racked up a career-high 13 tackles, the most by an Iowa player since Josey Jewell in 2017.