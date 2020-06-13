Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner injured in personal watercraft accident

FILE – Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17), left, runs the ball as he is tackled by Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

(CBS) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was injured in a watercraft accident on Friday night in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks and transported to a hospital with what the school said are “non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to a police report obtained by 247Sports, Koerner and other passengers were on a Sea-Doo that crashed into the side of a boat. The report indicated that both Koerner and the other passenger suffered “serious” injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

“We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m.,” the school said in an official release on Saturday. “Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.”

Koerner joined Iowa football as a walk-on but has grown into one of the team’s impactful defensive players and recently a scholarship recipient. He totaled 81 tackles in 2019, five passes defended and one interception. The 6-foot, 204-pound junior was a starter for much of last season (Weeks 2-8 and 10-12, plus the Holiday Bowl vs. USC) and starred against Penn State when he racked up a career-high 13 tackles, the most by an Iowa player since Josey Jewell in 2017.