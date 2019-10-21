Investigators say they’ve solved mystery of cars set on fire in Springfield neighborhood

A man is wanted on several felony charges after investigators say he started fires at a house and on numerous cars in a Springfield neighborhood.

Cody Linder, 34, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and two counts of knowingly burning.

According to a probable cause statement, Springfield firefighters responded to an area just south of Parkview High School early Oct. 2 for a house fire and two car fires.

The house fire was on Ildereen Street, and the two vehicle fires were a block away on Minota Street.

The statement says there were six people inside the house on Ildereen when the fire started just after 2 a.m., but they were all able to get out safely thanks to a working smoke alarm…

