Investigators look for possible connection between two car fires and house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A house fire and two separate car fires happened overnight and investigators are working to see if they may be connected.

A surveillance video from a home in the neighborhood near Campbell and Minota caught one of the attacks.

The footage shows a large burst of flames and a car drive off.

Down the street, another car was also set on fire and destroyed.

A home one block north of these car fires also had a small fire.

There were no injuries.

The victims of these crimes want to know who’s responsible.

“I go to work at 4 o’clock and I come home at 12:30 so I can’t imagine that I made anyone angry enough to set my car on fire for any kind of purpose. So, I was just randomly chosen and I won to have my car set on fire last night,” Jacob Stout said, the victim that had his car set on fire. “I have no words except for just disgust because I don’t know what possesses a person to do that.”

At last check, there have been no arrests, but fire investigators are actively looking for an arsonist or several of them.