WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, but he was later pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m.

According to the PC report, Nick Owens, 57, of Sparta, Missouri, was identified as the person who shot Zachery. Authorities reviewed video footage from a Ring camera and saw Nick come onto Zachery’s property. According to authorities, Nick intended to steal a flatbed trailer from the property.

When Nick arrived on the property, Zachery was unloading the trailer, and Nick confronted Zachery. The men got into an altercation which led to Nick shooting Zachery in the chest.

Nick has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Owens was transported to the Wright County Jail and is being held without bond.

Owns will appear in court on June 6, 2022, for a bond hearing and to schedule a preliminary hearing.