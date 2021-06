LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks sends one person to the hospital Saturday, June 12.

Yesterday, Troop F was advised of a boat fire near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks. An officer attached a tow rope to the boat and towed it away from nearby docks, where @LakeOzarkFireDi put out the fire. One subject was transported to @LakeRegional. pic.twitter.com/BliKDc6ulz — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 13, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fire near a gas dock at the 17.5-mile marker. An officer attached a tow rope to the boat and was able to pull it away from nearby docks.

Crews eventually were able to put out the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.