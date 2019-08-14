Investigation in Monett over dead body found inside of a vehicle

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Police Detectives are investigating a deceased person that was found inside of a vehicle.

On August 13, the Monett Police Department responded to the 900 block of 7th Street in Monett and discovered a 60-year-old white male deceased in a vehicle.

According to the Monett Police Department, the Lawrence County Coroner was notified and is now arranging for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation and the name of the deceased is not being released until the next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information should call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.

We will update this story as we receive more information.