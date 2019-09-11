Investigation demanded by Arkansas congressman into Fayetteville VA over alleged misconduct

Ar. — Arkansas congressman Steve Womack is demanding an investigation into the Fayetteville VA following the misconduct of a former pathologist.

He testified before the house committee on veterans’ affairs on the need for increased accountability and transparency at the VA.

He spoke at length about the allegations against doctor Robert Levy, the former chief of pathology at the Fayetteville VA found to be impaired on the job.

Levy was recently indicted on 31 federal charges including manslaughter.

During the testimony, Womack questioned the choices made by VA leadership calling the VA slow to provide certain important information to the relevant people.

“I will never understand why the VA returned Mr. Levy to duty as a supervisor without putting necessary safeguards in place to ensure that his work was properly reviewed,” Womack said. “At the very least, an independent review process should have been set up to allow his subordinates to submit their reviews outside of the usual chain of command.”

Following Womack’s speech, committee members said they would pursue this investigation.

We reached out to the Fayetteville VA and it provided us with this statement.

“Veterans Health-Care System of The Ozarks used all legal measures in its control to fire this individual as quickly as possible.

When he was found to be unsafe to work, VHSO acted quickly to remove him from clinical care, revoked his clinical privileges, and initiated an administrative and clinical review process.

It went on to say the VA kept veterans and stakeholders informed regarding this issue by holding press conferences and seven town hall meetings.

Levy was arrested on federal charges back in August after a year-long investigation.