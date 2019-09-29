Internet star with Down Syndrome raises money for Kansas Special Olympics

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — An internet sensation makes a stop in the Midwest to raise money for a cause dear to her heart.

Amy Bockerstette is in Fort Scott, Kansas this weekend to help raise money for Kansas Special Olympics.

Bockerstette is the first person with Down Syndrome to receive an athletic scholarship to a college sport. In her case, it was to play golf.

When the PGA tour came to her home town, she ended up playing a hole with Kansas native and US Open champion Gary Woodland.

She parred the hole she played and became an internet celebrity when a video of her hit the web.

Her father, Joe, says it’s been a whirlwind ever since.

“Amy has traveled the country since the Phoenix Open back in February and Fort Scott’s been without question the best reception yet,” Joe said. “We just landed at the airport a couple of hours ago and there was a large contingent to greet us, the mayor gave her the key to the city, it’s just been a fantastic experience.”

Amy will be playing in a tournament Saturday in Fort Scott to raise money for Special Olympics.

Organizers hope to raise $15,000 for that cause.