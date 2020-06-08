Instacart makes change to prevent tip baiting

UNITED STATES — The popular grocery shopping app, Instacart is changing how often customers can change their tips.

The changes aims to prevent tip baiting.

This is when a customer puts a large tip on their order in order to lure in shoppers.

Then once their groceries have been delivered they reduce the amount.

Instacart says it will now shorten the window of time a customer has to change the amount of a tip.

Before they’re allowed to withdraw a tip customers will be required to leave feedback.

Starting Monday, June 8, 2020, Instacart users will only have 24 hours after groceries have been delivered to withdraw tips.

The company says customers who engage in tip baiting will have their accounts deactivated.