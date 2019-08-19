Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Inmate escapes while cleaning up after Missouri State Fair

News
Posted: / Updated:
Missouri State Fair_1472473878623.jpg

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a crew that was helping to clean up after the Missouri State Fair came to an end for the year.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman Karen Pojmann says 34-year-old Shannon Dewayne Watts, of Springfield, was reported missing around 12:45 a.m. Monday when he didn’t return to a van to return to the Tipton Correctional Center. He was serving a 15-year sentence there for charges that included burglary, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The search was expanded beyond the nearly 400-acre fairgrounds in Sedalia several hours later when law enforcement couldn’t find Watts. He is described as 6-feet (1.83 meters) tall and 195 pounds (88.45 kilograms).

The 11-day fair began Aug. 8 and ended Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now