Inmate escapes custody by posing as another prisoner

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — An inmate from the Laclede County Detention Center escaped from custody shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say that Steven Joe Mitchell, who was being held on a 1st-degree robbery warrant, escaped by posing as another inmate that was due to be released.

Mitchell took release papers from another inmate, while that inmate was waiting to be processed out of the jail. The other inmate, who had returned from court, fell asleep in his cell when his name was called to the intake desk in the jail. Mitchell took the paperwork and presented the documents to the Detention Officer. The Detention Officer failed to look at the booking photograph to ensure the right inmate was being released.

Mitchell was able to make his way to the Pulaski County line, where he stole a vehicle from the Oasis Truck Stop. Shortly after stealing the vehicle, he was spotted by law enforcement and failed to yield to pursuing officers. Mitchell was then involved in a crash on I-44 and ran on foot from officers. He was then taken into custody.

“This was a terrible mistake by the Detention Staff, and we own the mistake. While Mitchell stole the paperwork and presented himself as the other inmate. It is the job of the Detention Officer to ensure the right inmate is being processed out of the jail,” Sheriff David Millsap said. The Sheriff added that an internal investigation will be conducted regarding policy violations by the Detention Staff and any procedural changes that need to be implemented to avoid these types of mistakes. “Like any business mistakes are made, however, unlike most business our margin of error is slim and can result in harm to the people we are sworn to protect. I take that very serious. We will take a hard look at what happened and deal with the mistake appropriately,” Millsap stated.

The Sheriff said a criminal investigation will be completed regarding Mitchell’s escape from custody.

Information regarding Mitchell’s arrest in Phelps County will be handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell was brought back to the Laclede County Detention Center.