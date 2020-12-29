Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications at federal medical care facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An inmate at Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners died from COVID-19 complications.

According to a press release, on December 10 Richard James, 61, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the Fed Med.

James was transported to a hospital in Springfield on December 15 and died on December 27. James suffered from long-term pre-existing conditions which put him at a high risk for COVID-19.

He was serving a life sentence for racketeering and attempted murder for hire and has been in custody since 2013.

